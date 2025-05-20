Wade Litigation Overturns $2 Million Judgment In High-Stakes Business Case

Founder & Attorneys - Wade Litigation

Wade Litigation successfully defends client and sets aside a $2 million default judgment in a complex Los Angeles business dispute.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wade Litigation , a California -based law firm known for its strategic litigation and high-stakes casework, has achieved a major courtroom victory by overturning a $2 million default judgment in a contested business litigation matter. The firm's swift and effective representation not only saved the client from a potentially devastating financial ruling, but also reinforced Wade Litigation's standing as a premier firm for business and civil litigation defense.The case-Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. EC064009-involved a default judgment that had been entered against the firm's client. The plaintiff had alleged financial wrongdoing and claimed misappropriated assets in excess of $2 million. However, the judgment was entered without the defendant's appearance, due to improper service and procedural irregularities.Upon being retained, Wade Litigation immediately initiated a legal review and filed a motion to set aside the default judgment. The team 's legal strategy focused on improper notice and lack of due process, arguing that the client had not been given a fair opportunity to defend against the claims. In a decisive ruling, Judge Donna Fields Goldstein granted the motion, vacating the judgment and allowing the case to proceed under fair terms.“This outcome exemplifies what our firm stands for-strategic action, aggressive defense, and restoring fairness when our clients have been wrongly treated by the legal system,” said Amiel Wade, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney at Wade Litigation.“We are proud to have secured justice for our client and to continue protecting individuals and businesses from unjust legal outcomes.”Wade Litigation's ability to navigate complex legal terrain, combined with its commitment to client-centered representation, has earned the firm numerous accolades across California. From business litigation to real estate and probate disputes, the firm is widely recognized for its litigation excellence and successful track record in trial and pre-trial matters.For additional details about this case or the firm's legal services, please visit visit . or contact:Wade Litigation262 East Main Street Los Gatos, California+1 888-705-5059...

Giancarlo Fiorentino

Wade Litigation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.