From Home-Based Start-Up To Premier Painter: KB Painting & Refinishing Unveils New Website

KB Painting, Port St. Lucie's top-rated painting company, launches new website showcasing their journey from garage start-up to premier painting service.

- Braiden SmithPORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KB Painting & Refinishing , a family-owned painting and refinishing company serving Southeast Florida, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website and brand identity. The digital transformation reflects the company's remarkable journey from a home-based furniture refinishing business to becoming Port St. Lucie's leading painting contractor.Founded by Braiden and Kaylee Smith, KB Painting & Refinishing's story is one of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. In 2019, faced with unexpected job loss and an impending new addition to their family, the Smiths turned adversity into opportunity. What began with Kaylee refinishing a desk for Braiden's home office - which sold quickly on Facebook Marketplace - evolved into KB Custom Creations, operating from their garage."Our journey has been anything but conventional," says Braiden Smith, co-founder of KB Painting & Refinishing. "When I lost my corporate position with Kaylee nine months pregnant, we had to make a critical decision. Instead of viewing it as a setback, we saw an opportunity to build something meaningful for our family and community."The company's growth accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chain disruptions created unprecedented demand for furniture refinishing services. Recognizing the community's evolving needs, the Smiths expanded their service offerings to include full-scale painting and cabinet refinishing.The newly launched website ( ) showcases the company's comprehensive range of services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, furniture restoration, and commercial painting solutions. The modern, user-friendly design reflects the company's commitment to exceptional customer service and transparency."Our new digital presence is more than just a website - it's a reflection of our values and commitment to our clients," explains Smith. "We've created an online experience that mirrors the same attention to detail and professional excellence we bring to every project."The website features detailed information about the company's unique four-step process, from initial consultation through final walkthrough, ensuring clients understand exactly what to expect when working with KB Painting & Refinishing. The site also highlights the company's extensive service area across Palm Beach, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River counties.KB Painting & Refinishing's commitment to quality is backed by industry-leading warranties, including a five-year guarantee on interior and exterior painting work and a six-month workmanship warranty on cabinet refinishing. As a Google Guaranteed Local Service Provider and PCA Accredited Contractor, the company maintains the highest standards of professional excellence.The company's mission statement, "Painting Excellence, One Brushstroke at a Time," reflects their dedication to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. This commitment has earned them recognition as Port St. Lucie's #1 choice for painting services and an A-rating from the Better Business Bureau."Southeast Florida's unique climate presents specific challenges for exterior painting and refinishing work," Smith notes. "Our experience and understanding of local conditions allow us to select the right materials and techniques for lasting results. This local expertise, combined with our commitment to personalized service, sets us apart in the industry."Looking ahead, KB Painting & Refinishing plans to continue its growth while maintaining the personal touch that has been crucial to its success. The company's expansion plans include additional services tailored to the specific needs of Southeast Florida homeowners and businesses."While we've grown significantly from our garage start-up days, our core values remain unchanged," Smith emphasizes. "Every project, whether it's a simple cabinet refinishing or a complete exterior transformation, receives the same level of attention and care that built our reputation."The new website launch coincides with the company's continued commitment to community involvement and local economic development. As a woman/family-owned business, KB Painting & Refinishing takes pride in creating jobs and opportunities within the Southeast Florida region.For more information about KB Painting & Refinishing's services or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (772) 222-3227.About KB Painting & RefinishingKB Painting & Refinishing is a family-owned and operated painting company serving Port St. Lucie and surrounding areas in Southeast Florida. Founded in 2019, the company specializes in interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, furniture restoration, and commercial painting. Through expert craftsmanship, premium materials, and personalized service, KB Painting & Refinishing transforms spaces while exceeding client expectations. Located at 2301 SE Gowin Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952, the company serves clients Monday through Saturday, 8am-9pm.

