Strongminds Uses Low-Cost Model To Treat One Million People For Depression

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Low-Cost Therapy Model Brings Hope to a Million Amid Shifting Global Health Priorities

- Sean MayberryKAMPALA, UGANDA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StrongMinds, a nonprofit expanding access to depression treatment across Africa, has announced it has reached one million people since its founding in 2013.This milestone was made possible by StrongMinds' innovative, low-cost group therapy model, which trains lay community members to lead sessions. Strategic partnerships with government agencies in Uganda and Zambia have enabled the organization to scale rapidly while keeping costs low. Much of this progress has occurred amid shifting development aid priorities, including the restructuring of USAID-demonstrating that scalable, government-integrated models are a viable way to deliver mental health care in low-resource settings.“We cannot afford to neglect the depression epidemic in Africa or anywhere else because of the amount of suffering involved,” said StrongMinds CEO Sean Mayberry.“When people experience depression, their lives are paused-sometimes cut short. A person's worldview is clouded with hopelessness and isolation. They deserve better, and we can do better.”The StrongMinds model is based on Interpersonal Group Therapy (IPT-G), a form of talk therapy that focuses on the link between a person's relationships and their mental health. It is based on the idea that depression often stems from difficult life events, unresolved conflicts, grief, or major life changes-all of which affect how people interact with others.“By reaching one million people,” said Mayberry,“we're showing that you don't need something fancy. With the right tools, we can make real improvements in people's lives.” All StrongMinds clients see significant improvements in their depression symptoms, and 74 percent of clients, on average, are depression-free after therapy ends.Training government staff and volunteers to deliver the program has been key to expanding access.“What we've learned,” Mayberry concluded,“is that working through government systems is critical. No one can reach as far or as deep.”###About StrongMindsFounded in 2013, StrongMinds treats depression in women and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa. Our well-researched group talk therapy model using interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G) is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach tens of thousands of people each year. For more information about StrongMinds, please visit strongminds.

