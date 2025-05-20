Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Bucket Hat (BRA-8027)


PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a bucket hat that not only would protect the head and neck against the sun but would also enable you to store your phone or other personal items," said an inventor, from Watchem, VIC, Australia, "so I invented the B W INVENTION. My design increases protection, comfort, and convenience at the pool, beach, or anywhere."

The invention provides an improved design for a bucket hat. In doing so, it helps protect the head and neck against the sun. It also offers a convenient way to store small accessories such as a phone, lighter, etc. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use at the pool, beach, or other outdoor area.

The B W INVENTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Bradley Walder at 040-974-2096 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

