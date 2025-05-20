First Federal Bank Of Kansas City Names Josh Hofer As Vice President Of Fintech
First Federal Bank's entrance into the fintech space represents strategic evolution focused on enabling trusted, compliant partnerships. With Hofer at the helm, the bank is building a responsible BaaS platform designed to support innovation with integrity and a strong regulatory foundation.
"This is a unique and meaningful opportunity to shape how banks and fintechs collaborate," Hofer said. "I'm honored to join a team that values both innovation and responsibility. Fintechs need a partner who understands how to grow sustainably, and I'm confident First Federal Bank is well-positioned to bridge the gap between innovation and regulation.
Hofer brings 8 years of experience of fintech and BaaS as the Chief Risk & Information Security Officer at Stearns Bank. He also served as Primebank's Chief Information Officer, where he led the bank's technology strategy and digital transformation initiatives.
About First Federal Bank of Kansas City
Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued a mission of "helping people build a better financial future" by building lasting customer relationships and through a genuine commitment to supporting the communities it serves. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking products and services, as well as consumer, business, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 10 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.
Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Media Contact:
Mark Rieger | Chief Brand Officer
816.245.4177
[email protected]
SOURCE First Federal Bank of Kansas City
