Sirva Named Relocation Management Company Of The Year At The FEM Americas Emmas

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirva Worldwide, Inc. ("Sirva" or the "Company"), a leading global relocation and moving services provider, announces that it has been honored with two awards at the 2025 Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) Americas EMMAs, which took place at a gala event on May 15th at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas.

Sirva was named Americas Relocation Management Company of the Year for its best-in-class relocation support to its clients and their assignees. This award is presented to the relocation management company that shows demonstrable results to its clients and relocating employees, advances innovation, effectively deploys resources, and promotes long-term benefits across their client base.

The FEM Americas judges commented on Sirva's entry, "Sirva's strengths lie in their comprehensive service offerings, global expertise with local presence, commitment to technological innovation, and a clear focus on strategic analysis and cost optimization solutions like RiskGuard®. Year after year, it's impressive in the way they partner with clients to innovate and push boundaries."

Sirva was also honored with Relocity and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for Best Partnership Between Two Service providers, acknowledging its collaboration to deliver best-in-class service to J&J and its relocating employees.

"We are so proud to be recognized amongst our peers for this significant and highly sought-after industry honor and grateful for our clients that put their trust in us to support their relocating employees every day," said Carlyn Taylor, Sirva Chief Executive Officer. "Sirva's brand and platform are unmatched in our industry, and we owe this well-deserved acknowledgment to our talented team that contributes to our strategic imperatives every day-Speed, Innovative Technology, Operational Excellence, and Exceptional Customer Service. We look forward to continuing to build on our hard work of our team and deliver excellence to our clients, their relocating employees, and our key stakeholders."

Learn more about the awards here .

About Sirva

Sirva is a global leader in relocation and moving services, offering employee relocation solutions to corporate clients and global moving services to consumers. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint backed by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organizations' global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of brands (Including Sirva, Allied, northAmerican, Global Van Lines, Alliance, and Sirva Mortgage) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients. Sirva is a flexible and reliable provider for relocations of any size, frequency, and complexity.

Media Contact:

FGS Global for Sirva

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirva Worldwide

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED