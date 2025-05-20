Sweet Success: Bauducco® Gains Momentum With Rundisney

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Among the standout favorites for race participants were Bauducco Toasts, a beloved staple in Brazil. These popular toasts were included in post-race snack boxes, offering runners a comforting and satisfying treat after the finish line. At the runDisney Health & Fitness Expos, where participants collect their race bibs and popular runDisney merchandise, guests visited the Bauduccobooth to sample Choco Biscuits and Wafers, both signature products known for their quality and flavor. During the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend in January, runners even had the chance to refuel mid-race with Bauducco Choco Biscuits, adding a sweet boost to their journey.

Crafted with care and rooted in tradition, Bauducco®'s treats bring moments of joy to families and individuals around the world. As a cherished Brazilian brand, Bauducco® is proud to continue its relationship as a sponsor of runDisney at both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

ABOUT BAUDUCCO

Founded in Brazil in 1952 by an Italian immigrant, Bauducco® is one of the world's largest producers of baked goods, globally. Inspiring unforgettable moments with recipes crafted with innovation and passion, Bauducco®'s products are synonymous with The Feeling of Family. As a global company exporting to more than 50 countries, Bauducco® has been doing business in the U.S. for more than 20 years and has a national presence. Panettone, one of Bauducco®'s most iconic products, is a strategic player in the U.S. market, where the brand holds a 80% value share in this category. Bauducco® is the third fastest growing cookie producer in the U.S., and Bauducco® Wafers are the second best-selling brand nationwide in this category. Bauducco®'s signature Panettones, Wafers, Cookies and Toasts are sold in most major retailers across the United States. To learn more about Bauducco®, please visit .

