Sweet Success: Bauducco® Gains Momentum With Rundisney
Crafted with care and rooted in tradition, Bauducco®'s treats bring moments of joy to families and individuals around the world. As a cherished Brazilian brand, Bauducco® is proud to continue its relationship as a sponsor of runDisney at both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
ABOUT BAUDUCCO
Founded in Brazil in 1952 by an Italian immigrant, Bauducco® is one of the world's largest producers of baked goods, globally. Inspiring unforgettable moments with recipes crafted with innovation and passion, Bauducco®'s products are synonymous with The Feeling of Family. As a global company exporting to more than 50 countries, Bauducco® has been doing business in the U.S. for more than 20 years and has a national presence. Panettone, one of Bauducco®'s most iconic products, is a strategic player in the U.S. market, where the brand holds a 80% value share in this category. Bauducco® is the third fastest growing cookie producer in the U.S., and Bauducco® Wafers are the second best-selling brand nationwide in this category. Bauducco®'s signature Panettones, Wafers, Cookies and Toasts are sold in most major retailers across the United States. To learn more about Bauducco®, please visit .
SOURCE Bauducco
