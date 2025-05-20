Mastercraft Boat Company Launches Third-Annual ‘Surf To Save Lives’ Campaign In Support Of St. Jude Children’S Research Hospital®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MasterCraft Unites Watersports Community with Season-Long Fundraising Platform to Support St. Jude's Lifesaving Mission Pledging $75,000 in 2025, Bringing Total Funds Raised to $225,000 Since 2023

VONORE, Tenn., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer on the horizon and families gearing up to make unforgettable memories on the water, MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, today announced the return of its popular philanthropic campaign, Surf to Save Lives. Entering its third year, the campaign unites the watersports community to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and support its lifesaving mission against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Over the past two years, MasterCraft has donated $150,000 towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, reaching the campaign's maximum annual donation of $75,000 each year. This year, the mission remains the same, with MasterCraft committed to supporting St. Jude's lifesaving work of ensuring that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus entirely on their child's care.

From May 23 to September 30, boaters nationwide can take part in the Surf to Save Lives campaign by logging their on-water activities through the MasterCraft Connect app. Whether wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, or wakesurfing, participants can make every moment on the water count towards supporting St. Jude's lifesaving mission, as MasterCraft will donate $1 for every minute logged behind a boat this season and has pledged a maximum of $75,000 towards St Jude's efforts. Participation in the campaign is open to all boaters, not just MasterCraft owners, making it easy for anyone to join the cause by simply downloading the app and logging their time.

“We couldn't be more excited to continue the Surf to Save Lives campaign with St. Jude,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft.“It has been incredibly rewarding to hear how this initiative has positively impacted St. Jude families, and we're looking forward to another summer of creating meaningful memories on the water, all while supporting a cause that's close to our hearts.”

At St. Jude, some children's care can surpass more than $1 million per patient for a variety of reasons. More than 50 percent of St. Jude patients are under- or uninsured. However, even if a family has insurance, St. Jude will bill the insurance company, but no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for care, and no family is asked to pay co-pays or deductibles.

As the inspiring face of MasterCraft's Surf to Save Lives campaign, Alexa Score embodies its very spirit. A childhood cancer survivor who defied the odds, Score turned her diagnosis into a life and career fueled by strength, adventure, and purpose, becoming a professional wakeboarder, TV host, and advocate. During her toughest times, she found solace on the water, which is why she remains committed to championing the Surf to Save Lives campaign as its official spokesperson.

“Since the launch of this campaign, my excitement has only grown each year,” said Score.“It's been an honor to support St. Jude's mission in partnership with MasterCraft, and every summer, I look forward to seeing boaters across the country turn their time on the water into something truly meaningful.”

Beyond the Surf to Save Lives campaign, MasterCraft team members also have the opportunity to support St. Jude through a dedicated Employee Giving Program.

For more information about MasterCraft and the Surf to Save Lives campaign, please visit .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit , , , and .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love, and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating to stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

