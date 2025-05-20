Pudgy Penguins And Random House Children's Books Partner To Release First Children's Book: Worst Birthday Gift Ever

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Set in the whimsical world of Pudgy Penguins, Worst Birthday Gift Ever follows the misadventures of "Pongo," one of the most beloved Lil Pudgies. Known for his impulsive spirit and big heart, Pongo's birthday takes a chaotic turn when his well-meaning friends accidentally gift him real swords instead of balloon ones - leading to a hilarious tale of havoc, friendship, and unexpected heroism.

Targeted at readers ages 4-8, the book combines timeless storytelling with Pudgy Penguins' modern and viral charm, marking a major milestone in the brand's continued expansion beyond Web3.

"Random House Children's Books is the gold standard in publishing," said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. "They understand the power of narrative and building lasting characters. As the leading Web3 brand bringing digital culture into the mainstream, this collaboration marks a major milestone in our continued expansion. Worst Birthday Gift Ever is more than a book - it's the next chapter in a movement that's already resonating with kids, collectors, and families around the world."

This release also marks the first major publishing collaboration for Pudgy Penguins, with more top-tier partnerships on the horizon as the brand continues to grow. With over 1.8 million Instagram followers, 650K+ TikTok fans, Pudgy Penguins has emerged as a true pop culture force-bridging Web3 innovation with mainstream entertainment. Beyond digital collectibles, the brand has launched a widely popular toyline in major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Walgreens, selling over one million units and generating more than $13 million in retail sales. Pudgy Penguins has also expanded into gaming with titles like Pengu Clash and the upcoming Pudgy World and Pudgy Party, bringing its beloved characters to more platforms and experiences.

With this partnership, Pudgy Penguins continues its mission to become a cherished part of childhood imagination, expanding its universe through heartfelt stories that resonate across generations.

"We are so excited to introduce this adorable new picture book to the millions of devoted Pudgy Penguins fans, as well as new readers eager for more penguin-themed content," said Sara Sargent, Senior Executive Editor, Random House Books for Young Readers. "With its glittery cover, cheery illustrations, and laugh-out-loud story featuring the penguins' wacky hijinks, kids will be begging to read Worst Birthday Gift Ever over and over again."

In keeping with Pudgy Penguins' cross-platform momentum, the book will be supported by a robust activation campaign, including in-store appearances by the brand's hero character "Pengu," influencer-driven promotion across TikTok and YouTube via the Kind Pengu initiative, and a push across all major social platforms.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is a digital-native brand that began in 2021 as one of the earliest and most successful NFT collections. Since then, it has evolved into a global IP that spans toys, animation, gaming, and digital experiences-grounded in a mission to make Web3 technology more accessible and engaging for mass-market audiences. With a community-first approach and a focus on storytelling, Pudgy Penguins is building a bridge between blockchain innovation and mainstream entertainment. The brand's characters have reached billions through social platforms and retail partnerships with major outlets like Walmart, Target, and Walgreens. Visit pudgypenguins to learn more.

About Random House Children's Books

Random House Children's Books (rhcbooks ) is the world's largest English-language children's trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, ebooks, and apps, the imprints of Random House Children's Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series. Random House is the longtime home of the beloved and bestselling Dr. Seuss books which continue to make learning to read fun for millions of children everywhere. Random House Children's Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

