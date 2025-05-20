Atwork Opens New Location In Ogden Under Leadership Of Local Staffing Veteran, Jason Anderson

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employment Services Now Available for Local Job Seekers And Businesses

OGDEN, Utah, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation's leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Ogden, Utah, at 4872 S. 1900 W. near Riverdale Road under the ownership of local resident, Jason Anderson.

Jason Anderson is a seasoned staffing-industry professional with 30 years of experience under his belt. Jason began his career in recruiting immediately after graduating from the University of Utah and worked his way up to regional vice president for a major staffing company, overseeing locations across multiple states. Driven by the belief that staffing is one of the most rewarding industries, he has dedicated his career to supporting individuals and communities. As he takes this step into business ownership, he is grateful to share this journey with his wife, five children and six grandchildren.

“Staffing is unique because our work opens doors for people to achieve their goals,” said Jason.“It's incredibly rewarding to make a real impact, not just for individuals, but for the entire community. With AtWork, I have the opportunity to deliver exceptional support to the businesses and job seekers in Ogden, a city I know well and have been part of for much of my life.”

For more than three decades, AtWork's mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 50,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation's largest and most recognizable companies.

“We're proud to open our doors in Ogden, providing a trusted resource for job seekers and growing businesses in the area,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork.“AtWork Ogden will serve as a key player in helping employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Jason is the perfect partner to champion our mission and lead with a locally owned and operated approach.”

AtWork Ogden is located at:

4872 South 1900 West

Roy, UT 84067

(801) 436-6679

For more information, visit AtWork.com/ogden-ut .



ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with over 100 locations worldwide. Recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise; Entrepreneur® as a Top 500 and Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Franchise Times Top 400 Franchise; Staffing Industry Analyst as the Best Staffing Firms to Work for; and as Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing® for Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction, AtWork can staff an entire production facility or provide temporary help around the office. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. AtWork has all of your staffing needs covered. To learn more about our services, visit .

