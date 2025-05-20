ON Partners Strengthens Its Expertise In People And Talent Executive Search With Key Addition Of Cher Murphy As Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners , a retained executive search firm building C-level and board leadership teams for high-growth public, private equity, and venture capital-backed companies, has named, a successful founder, executive, and expert in talent management, leadership development, and organizational transformation, as its newest partner.

Murphy comes to ON Partners after founding her own consultancy, The Murphy Advisory. She has advised leaders on building organizational capability and coached executives on leading effective global teams for clients, including Amazon, Quanta Services, Yamamotoyama, and Activant Capital. Her career includes serving clients across VC / founder-led organizations, PE portfolio companies, and Fortune 50 / FTSE 100 organizations.

As a talent advisor to C-Suite leaders, Cher was invited to join Marshall Goldsmith's prestigious 100 Coaches, an exclusive group of the world's foremost executive coaches, consultants, and visionary thought leaders. Additionally, Murphy is Adjunct Professor at Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School and Guest Faculty at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business for Executive Education, teaching talent strategy and organizational theory.

“From executive search consultant to Chief People Officer to entrepreneur and back again, we are the lucky recipients of Cher's return to her roots in a field that she has been pioneering for more than 15 years,” said Bryan Buck, managing partner at ON Partners.“She is a powerhouse in the future of talent and has been a trusted advisor to CEOs and Chief People Officers for many years. In addition, Cher brings a broad influential network and energy for helping companies build and develop strong leadership to our team.”

“I grew up in executive search and was energized by the blend of human behavioral science, strategy, and financial analysis required to place a leader who can truly transform a company's future,” said Murphy.“Since then, I've served as a Chief People Officer, Chief Talent Officer, founded a firm advising executive teams and Boards, and dedicated time to giving back. Each chapter has shaped how I think about leadership, culture, and long-term impact. I return to executive search with a unique perspective and deep clarity about what transformative leadership truly requires. I chose ON Partners because they are like-minded in leading with a human-first approach, and I can't wait to get started.”

Additionally, Murphy is an Advisor for Transform, the people-driven thought leadership ecosystem, an Advisor for Sempervirens Venture Capital, and an Advisor for Ask Approach, advancing inquiry-driven leadership. Philanthropically, Murphy is an Advisory Board member for the Mentor Project and a member of the Board of Directors for AID International, a nonprofit organization that partners with Haitian communities to become self-sustainable amidst the current political unrest.

ON Partners has been named to the HR and Diversity Power 65 Recruiting list for the past three years by market research firm Hunt Scanlon. Its People and Talent executive search experts lead searches for C-level executives, including Chief Human Resources Officers (CHRO), Chief People Officers, Human Resource Officers, and executives specializing in People Operations, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Learning & Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Organizational Change and People Analytics.

ON Partners is a pure-play retained executive search firm building C-level and board leadership teams for high-growth private and public companies, private equity, and venture capital.

With a partner-led, high-touch model, clients gain direct access to seasoned partners who lead every search. ON Partners is the most referred executive search firm in the industry- 85% of our clients return for a second search, 95% of new business comes from referrals, and clients and candidates rate their experience with us 4.9 out of 5. Consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S., ON Partners has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times.

