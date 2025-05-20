Tronsmart Introduces The Halo 300 Portable Party Speaker With 240W Powerful Sound

Tronsmart Halo 300 Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Sound

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tronsmart has unveiled the Halo 300, its latest portable party speaker designed to deliver powerful 240W sound with exceptional audio fidelity. Featuring a SoundPulse button for enhanced bass and 270-degree angled tweeters, the Halo 300 creates a wide soundstage, transforming any space into an immersive audio experience reminiscent of an outdoor concert.Innovative Design for Portability and PerformanceThe Halo 300's 270-degree angled tweeters project highs sideways, creating a spacious soundstage that envelops listeners. For added convenience, the speaker includes a retractable handle and rugged wheels, making it easy to transport for outdoor events or gatherings in different locations.High-Fidelity Audio with Room-Filling PowerWith a peak output of 111dB, the Halo 300 is capable of filling a space as large as a basketball court. The speaker's 2.2-channel audio system comprises dual 8-inch woofers, 3-inch mid-tweeters, and 3-inch tweeters, delivering deep bass and crystal-clear highs. Its engineered 3-way sound system replicates live-music clarity, ensuring every detail is heard. For larger events, users can pair two speakers for stereo sound or connect over 100 units for a synchronized audio experience.Dynamic Lighting and Versatile ConnectivityThe Halo 300 enhances gatherings with five dynamic light modes that sync to music, adding a visual element to the audio experience. It also supports microphone and instrument inputs, making it ideal for karaoke or live performances. DJs can mix tracks via XLR, while ambient crowd effects-such as cheers and claps-further elevate the atmosphere.Customizable Sound and Extended PlaytimeSound preferences can be tailored using the Tronsmart APP, which allows for adjustments to EQ settings. Additionally, the speaker includes a USB-A port for charging devices and offers up to 20 hours of continuous playtime, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment.Availability and PricingThe Tronsmart Halo 300 is designed for gatherings of 30 to 50 people and is set to launch in May 2025. It will be available for purchase at USD $349.99, EU€349.99 through tronsmart , Geekbuying , Mercadolibre, and other authorized retailers.

