Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Fun & Educational Play Mat (BRA-3006)


2025-05-20 10:31:23
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH , May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun play mat that would incorporate elements of spelling, reading, and numbers guided alongside physically active input," said an inventor, from Thirlmere, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the PALMER INVENTION. My design would provide an entertaining, educational, and active alternative to traditional play sets, toys, and tablets."

The invention provides a new play mat for teaching spelling, reading, and numbers. In doing so, it enhances fun and education. It also promotes physical activity. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional educational toys and play sets. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children.

The PALMER INVENTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Kaine Palmer at 041-447-4410 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20052025003732001241ID1109572822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search