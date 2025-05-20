123Invent Inventor Develops Fun & Educational Play Mat (BRA-3006)
PITTSBURGH , May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun play mat that would incorporate elements of spelling, reading, and numbers guided alongside physically active input," said an inventor, from Thirlmere, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the PALMER INVENTION. My design would provide an entertaining, educational, and active alternative to traditional play sets, toys, and tablets."
The invention provides a new play mat for teaching spelling, reading, and numbers. In doing so, it enhances fun and education. It also promotes physical activity. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional educational toys and play sets. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children.
The PALMER INVENTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Kaine Palmer at 041-447-4410 or email [email protected] .
