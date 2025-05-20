Celerium Launches Memorial Day Data Breach Weekend Watch To Protect U.S. Hospitals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The program is part of Celerium's, currently supporting a growing network ofthat have been accepted into the program. It targets high-risk cyberattack times like-when hospitals are most vulnerable to data breach activity.

"The Data Breach Weekend Watch offers extra protection for healthcare organizations during high-risk periods like holiday weekends," said Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer at Celerium and former White House CISO. "Our no-cost program is a valuable opportunity for eligible organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture-especially ahead of Memorial Day and other upcoming holidays when threats tend to rise."

Holiday Weekends Pose Heightened Risks for Healthcare Systems

Data breaches can strike at any time-but holidays are especially dangerous. Cyber attackers know that staff levels drop and response times slow. Celerium's Data Breach Defender TM is available year-round to help prevent, detect, and contain data breaches. But during key holiday periods, the Data Breach Weekend Watch initiative adds extra vigilance to protect the community.

According to IBM's 2024 Cost of a Data Breach report , 24% of data breaches are never discovered by the victims themselves -they're only alerted by the attackers.

What the Weekend Watch Includes

For Memorial Day, hospitals participating in Celerium's Data Breach Defense Program will benefit from both individual protections and community-wide visibility and defense coordination .

Individual Hospital Protections



Optional prevention and early-stage breach alerts for hospitals Executive IT data breach impact dashboard

Community-Wide Threat Monitoring



Pre-weekend virtual briefing and mid-weekend update hosted by Celerium's Vince Crisler, former White House CISO, and top healthcare CISO Jeffrey Vinson Holiday-specific readiness checklists for IT and risk executives

Future Weekend Watches are already planned for July 4th, Labor Day , and Thanksgiving , expanding Celerium's vision of a Data Breach Network tailored for the healthcare sector.

Data Breach DefenderTM: Built for Urgency, Proven in Defense

The Memorial Day Weekend Watch is powered by Celerium's Data Breach DefenderTM -a cloud-based cybersecurity solution originally developed for the U.S. Department of Defense , and now purpose-built for healthcare.

It helps hospitals and healthcare organizations:



Prevent, detect, and contain early-stage data breaches

Deploy in under 30 minutes , with no new hardware or software installation required Support understaffed IT teams

This foundation delivers military-grade protection , tailored for the real-world constraints of today's hospital systems.

Webinar: Data Breach Defense in Health Care

May 29 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Join Celerium's leadership and expert panel on May 29 to learn how to prepare your hospital for peak-risk weekends like July 4th, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving.

Featured Speakers:



Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer, Celerium; former White House CISO and DHS/CISA leader Jeffrey Vinson, Top 100 Healthcare CISO; former CISO of Harris Health System, Texas

About Celerium

Celerium® has been a trusted cyber defense company for over 18 years, engineering and delivering powerful, active solutions across critical sectors. The company supports the Defense Industrial Base, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), State and Local Governments, and the U.S. Healthcare market. Celerium is a Community Services Partner of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health ISAC), an American Hospital Association (AHA) Associate Member, and a CHIME Foundation Member.

