STARFIRE Lubricants Expands Pennstar Location To Boost Transportation Efficiency And Distribution Capacity

Additionally, STARFIRE recently completed an expansion of the PennStar railyard with the addition of a new rail spur. This infrastructure upgrade increases efficiency and provides improved access to critical raw materials, strengthening the supply chain and supporting STARFIRE's robust blending operations.

PennStar's increased manufacturing AND distribution will help push STARFIRE in its continued growth. The facility blends STARFIRE brand lubricants and offers custom blending solutions tailored to a wide range of industries, from automotive and heavy-duty to agriculture, construction and industrial applications. With on-site testing and customer support, STARFIRE ensures optimal lubricant quality and performance while delivering the personalized service that sets it apart in the market. All of this expansion has helped STARFIRE realize more than a 15% growth this past year in a market that has remained stagnant.

"These expansions represent a major step forward as STARFIRE continues to scale with purpose," said Tim Wullenweber, VP of Marketing & Technical Sales at STARFIRE Lubricants. "The new infrastructure not only improves our logistical capabilities but also reflects our commitment to customer support and personalized service. It's an exciting time as we grow and continue to bring unique, high-value solutions to the marketplace."

About STARFIRE Premium Lubricants

Since 2001, STARFIRE has offered a comprehensive range of premium lubricants, chemicals, and antifreeze products for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial use. Their growth is driven by superior products and services worldwide, making them one of America's fastest-growing lubricant brands. For more information, visit STARFIRE or call 888.258.8723 to get in touch with their team.

SOURCE STARFIRE Premium Lubricants