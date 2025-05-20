Newport Vineyards Celebrates 30 Years

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To commemorate this milestone, Newport Vineyards has a big lineup of events, starting with their Tank Patio season opening this Friday, May 23. Join Newport Vineyards to "cheers to 30 years" with tastings, dining, and live music by the vines Friday – Sunday. Wine tastings will include a special commemorative anniversary glass.

"We are honored to celebrate this journey with our loyal guests, hardworking team, and the local community who helped build Newport Vineyards into what it is today," said co-founder John Nunes. "Our mission has always been rooted in sustainable farming, exceptional hospitality, and sharing our passion for wine and food."

Since its founding by brothers John and Paul Nunes in 1995, Newport Vineyards has expanded to over 100 acres and diversified its offerings with a farm-to-table culinary program featuring on-site culinary garden and greenhouses plus craft brewery, Taproot Brewing Co. Newport Vineyards has earned numerous accolades, including national and regional awards for their large portfolio of wines.

In addition to their patio opening, featured 30th Anniversary events will include:



May 30th : "30% on 30th" discount on wine cases each month, starting with their flagship wine, the Great White (and Great White Rosé)

June 29th : "Cheers to 30 Years" Seafood Sunday Supper paired with the inaugural white wines

July 11th : Annual Fire Dinner, culinary experience by the vines, featuring legacy wines

August 8th : VIP History Tour and Tasting with Owners and Winemakers October 19th : Cheers to 30 Years Harvest Festival

Newport Vineyards invites past, present, and future guests to raise a glass to 30 years of growth, celebration and community. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit . Hear directly from owners John & Paul Nunes about the history of Newport Vineyards here: /history-of-newport-vineyards-video/

About Newport Vineyards

Founded by brothers John & Paul Nunes in 1995, Newport Vineyards is the largest grower of grapes in New England. The winery produces nearly 30,000 cases of estate-grown wine each year through sustainable farming methods on 100-acres of historically preserved farmland. Following a multi-million dollar renovation completed in 2015, and opening brewery Taproot Brewing Co. in 2018, the winery has become a destination offering multiple experiences including wine tastings, weekly beer releases, 100% from scratch culinary programs, The Marketplace, seasonal live music, private events, and year-round public activities.

