SDR Ventures Advises Sale Of Willy Make It, Inc. To Private Investor

DENVER, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Willy Make It, Inc., a leading portable restroom rental provider, in its acquisition by a private investor. The transaction marks a significant milestone for the Oregon-based business, known for its reliability, community relationships, and commitment to exceptional service.

Founded in 1997, Willy Make It, Inc. has grown steadily over the years, earning a trusted reputation across the region for portable toilet rentals and site sanitation services. The acquisition positions the company for continued growth while allowing its founder to transition the business into capable new ownership.

"We built Willy Make It from the ground up with a focus on service, reliability, and local relationships," said Owners Tom and Annette Richmond. "This was more than a business. It was a part of our family. SDR Ventures understood that and helped us find the right buyer who values what we've created. I'm incredibly grateful for their guidance and support throughout the process."

SDR Ventures provided strategic advisory support throughout the transaction, managing the full sale process and helping to identify the right fit for the company's legacy and long-term potential.

"The sale of Willy Make It, Inc. represents exactly the kind of impact-driven transaction we're proud to support," said Mike Grande, Managing Director at SDR Ventures. "It's been a pleasure working with the Richmond's to help them transition the business into new hands while preserving the integrity and values the owner worked so hard to build."

The transaction underscores SDR Ventures' commitment to helping lower middle-market businesses maximize value and plan for successful ownership transitions.

Media Contact: Mike Grande; [email protected]

SOURCE SDR Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED