Michael Baker International Promotes Allison Andrews, CFM, PMP, To Mid-Atlantic Regional Practice Lead - Water

Ms. Andrews to grow the firm's Water practice and client portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic Region

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, consulting and advisory services, today announced that the firm has promoted Allison Andrews, CFM, PMP, to Mid-Atlantic Regional Practice Lead – Water. In this role, Ms. Andrews will grow the firm's Water practice and client portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes 14 office locations across the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. She will focus on supporting core clients, expanding the firm's service capabilities, identifying new market opportunities, leading strategic pursuits and engaging with teaming partners. Ms. Andrews will enhance client and industry engagement, business development, project capture strategy, regional operational coordination, technical resource planning support, quality control and financial performance of water and water-heavy multidisciplinary projects.

"Throughout her career, Allison has established herself as a leader who harnesses diverse capabilities and data to inform decision-making, build upon and evolve program investments, and strengthen connections and collaboration," said John Walsh, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Allison brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and leadership experience to her new role. I look forward to partnering with her to expand our Water clients and service capabilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region."

Ms. Andrews' career spans 21 years with Michael Baker, during which she has held various leadership roles, including serving as the Portfolio Management Director for the firm's Emergency Management and Response (EMR) Office and the Program Director for the Advancing Resilience in Communities (ARC) Joint Venture. She has served as an instructor for Michael Baker's Learning & Development programs since 2015 and is a mentor across the company.

Ms. Andrews earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree from West Virginia University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and advisory services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,900 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit .

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED