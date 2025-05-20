Alba And Southfield Capital Announce The Strategic Acquisition Of The Perishable Specialist

GREENWICH, Conn., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Alba Wheels Up ("Alba"), a provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trade compliance and other logistics services, based in Valley Stream, NY, has acquired The Perishable Specialist, Inc. ("PSI"), a strategic move that strengthens Alba's expertise in perishable logistics and expands its presence in Miami, FL.

PSI has built a strong reputation based on its expertise importing a diverse range of fresh produce. Owned by industry veterans Frank and Ana Ramos, who will remain with the business, PSI has provided critical services to U.S. importers of fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables for over two decades. Given PSI's focus on time-sensitive and highly regulated commodities, the partnership aligns seamlessly with Alba's core areas of expertise and growth strategy.

This acquisition enhances Alba's footprint in Miami, a key gateway for perishables, while offering PSI's clients access to Alba's nationwide network of offices located at major perishable-focused U.S. ports. Additionally, PSI's customers will benefit from Alba's advanced transportation, technology, and trade compliance solutions, ensuring streamlined, efficient supply chain management.

With this partnership, Alba strengthens its position as one of the largest customs brokerage and logistics service providers supporting the produce industry and other key, trade sensitive end markets.

"Ana and Frank Ramos are highly respected in the produce industry, in Miami and across Central and South America," said Luis Eraña, CEO of Alba. "We're thrilled to welcome them and their team to Alba."

"Investing in our capabilities and technology has been a long-standing goal for us," said Ana and Frank Ramos, Co-Presidents of PSI. "Alba's platform and vision align perfectly with PSI, and we're excited about the enhanced services and solutions we will provide to our clients."

Southfield Partner, Heb James, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Ana and Frank. The addition of PSI meaningfully enhances our capabilities in an important trade-sensitive category."

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a fully integrated logistics provider offering customs brokerage, logistics, trade intelligence and industry-leading supply chain solutions to middle market and enterprise companies. Alba is headquartered in NY with offices in CA, FL, MD, NJ, PA, and VA.

For more information, please visit .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Southfield Capital

