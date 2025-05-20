123Invent Inventor Develops New Sanitizing Product For Interior Spaces (BRA-8020)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to clean and sanitize a room without the hassle of pulling out and cleaning each individual item," said an inventor, from Bellbird Park, QLD, Australia, "so I invented the SARB. My design helps improve sanitation, safety, and convenience for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to sanitize a room or interior space. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually clean and sanitize the entire room. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps reduce the spread of germs and illness. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homes, offices, retail shopping centers, childcare centers, etc.

The SARB is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Sarah Atkinson at 045-830-0984 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

