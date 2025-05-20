As Tax Credits Face Repeal, Farmers Are Under Threat

The Solar and Farming Association is taking a stand to protect American farmers and their land as crucial energy tax credits face the threat of repeal.

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Solar and Farming Association (SAFA), we stand firm in advocating for policies that empower rural farmers and advance sustainable energy solutions. The phase out of clean energy investment tax credits poses a significant threat to innovative American farmers who rely on agrivoltaics to sustain their livelihoods, diversify income streams, and preserve their land. Agrivoltaics, where agricultural production occurs in, under, and around a solar array, is a groundbreaking way for farmers to combine agricultural production with solar energy generation on the same land, ensuring farmland stays productive while also contributing to our nation's growing energy needs.

For rural farmers, the stakes are particularly high. Agrivoltaics not only diversifies income streams but also preserves farmland, secures energy independence, and fosters long-term financial stability for farmers. If these incentives are repealed, farmers across the country lose access to the low-cost capital that makes these innovative projects possible. The tax credits have been instrumental in enabling these projects by making investment in dual-use solar projects accessible, and providing farmers with stable, long-term income. Without these critical incentives, the progress we've made will stall, putting farmers at risk of losing this vital opportunity to modernize and protect their operations.

The clean energy investment tax credits have sparked over $600 billion in private investments, created more than 270,000 jobs, and supported U.S. manufacturers in rebuilding domestic energy supply chains, ensuring America's place as a global energy leader. However, the House Ways & Means Committee's proposal to weaken these tax credits threatens to undo this momentum. Removing these credits not only threatens the future of energy deployment in our country but also undermines the financial security of the very people who feed and sustain our nation.

The energy tax credits have demonstrated their value beyond any reasonable doubt. They offer a 400% return on investment, growing the economy by $1.9 trillion over the next decade, according to the American Clean Power Association. They aren't just about clean energy; they are about keeping America competitive, creating jobs, and building a resilient and equitable energy future.

For the future of our farmers, for the health of our land, and for the promise of a sustainable, prosperous tomorrow, we urge policymakers to protect this vital lifeline.

Working together to sustain our land and our future.

Don't wait to take action! Contact your representatives today and urge them to protect the tax credits. Our click to email tool makes it easy, directly connecting you to offices and providing you with a script of what to say.

About the Solar and Farming Association (SAFA):

The Solar and Farming Association is dedicated to advancing the integration of solar energy with sustainable agricultural practices. By fostering partnerships and promoting innovative agrivoltaics solutions, SAFA seeks to create a brighter and more resilient future for both farming communities and renewable energy stakeholders.

SOURCE Solar and Farming Association

