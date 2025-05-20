Summer Is Calling, But Don’T Forget The Bug Spray
Mosquitoes are more than a summer annoyance. Some may carry illnesses like West Nile and dengue which makes prevention essential. The good news is OFF! repellents are made for comfort and protection.
Experts recommend applying insect repellent to help keep yourself protected before you're exposed. OFF!® Clean Feel insect repellents , come from the *No. 1 dermatologist recommended repellent brand in the U.S. and are accredited by the Skin Health Alliance®, so you can feel confident about using them on your skin. That means you can focus on enjoying the summer weather and time with friends and family.
OFF! ® Clean Feel comes in four formats, including misting sprays, TSA-compliant travel sizes and hydrating gels, making protection more convenient.
With lightweight, easy-to-apply formats, it's designed to provide protection without the itch. The full lineup is available at major retailers, including Target, Amazon and Walmart.CONTACT: Media Contact: Molly Adams 312-826-6397
