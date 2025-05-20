Sierra Tucson Receives National Fraternal Order Of Police Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally respected treatment center's program approved by the FOP

TUCSON, Ariz., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson, one of the country's leading behavioral health treatment centers, announced that its Red, White and Blue program has been officially recognized and approved by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

The treatment center's Red, White and Blue program offers residential treatment that is tailored to meet the unique needs of first responders. The FOP officially recognized the distinguished program as a vetted wellness resource for law enforcement professionals and their families.

This designation, awarded through the FOP's Approved Provider Bulletin (APB), reflects Sierra Tucson's commitment to delivering culturally competent, trauma-informed care. Programs listed in the APB undergo a rigorous review process to ensure that they meet the highest standards for serving the law enforcement community.

“We are honored to have received this recognition from the National Fraternal Order of Police,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Timothy Palus.“We understand that first responders face circumstances unlike those in other professions, and this affirms our dedication to providing high-quality care that addresses the realities of life in law enforcement.”

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addictions, the effects of trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit .

