D&B Engineers And Architects Accepts Four Awards At Black-Tie Gala In Manhattan

D&B received recognition for four projects at the ACEC NY Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) 58th annual gala event.

- William D. Merklin, P.E., Executive Vice President of D&B

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- D&B Engineers and Architects received recognition for four regional projects at the American Council of Engineering Companies New York (ACEC NY) Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) 58th annual gala event at the Midtown Hilton on April 5, 2025. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, D&B is a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste, civil and environmental engineering.

D&B received accolades for four landmark projects:

.2025 ACEC New York Diamond Award in Category F: Waste and Storm Water for its Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Project, which upgraded the sanitary and stormwater infrastructure within the downtown area of the Village of Ocean Beach.

.2025 ACEC New York Platinum Award in Category I: Special Projects for its Playland Pool and Bathhouse Rehabilitation Project, which renovated the historic facilities at Playland Park, the nation's first amusement park that opened in 1928. Project goals were achieved while preserving the property's historic architectural elements and allowing the park to remain open during construction.

.2025 ACEC New York Gold Award in Category G: Water Resources for its Indian Island County Park Living Shoreline Project, which was designed to provide protection, resiliency and stabilization to Indian Island's bluff, shoreline and marshlands which were subject to chronic erosion that threatened the area's infrastructure and navigation, coastal ecosystem and sensitive archeological/cultural artifacts.

.2025 ACEC New York Silver Award in Category G: Water Resources for its Replacement of 1.5 MG Syosset Elevated Tank Project, which was designed to provide Jericho Water District with a safe, cost-effective upgrade while ensuring continuous service and replacing its 90-year-old elevated storage tank.

“D&B proudly accepted four Engineering Excellence Awards at ACEC NY's magnificent gala event. We are honored that our projects have received industry recognition as each one represents years of planning, hard work, and dedicated effort to accomplish,” said William D. Merklin, P.E., Executive Vice President of D&B.“We are also delighted that our Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Project will go on to compete at the national level at the ACEC National Awards in May.”

“For each of our submissions to be chosen for recognition by the meticulous panel of judges from The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and ingenuity of the D&B team,” Steven A. Fangmann, P.E, BCEE, President of D&B Engineers and Architects commented.

The Engineering Excellence Awards are presented to projects that encompass both the public and private sector in the following categories: studies, research, and consulting services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; energy; industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities; and special projects.

Each year, over 50 member firms submit over 100 projects that are judged on a rigorous set of criteria, which includes complexity, innovation and value to society. These projects are judged by a panel of industry experts, which includes military and government officials, ACEC National and International leadership, educators from college and university engineering departments, and leadership from other organizations dedicated to the built environment.

Proceeds from the event benefited the ACEC New York Scholarship Fund, formally the New York Consulting Engineering Scholarship and Educational Fund. Two $10,000 scholarships were given in honor of the two 2025 Awards of Merit honorees: New York City Housing Authority and The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

About ACEC New York: ACEC New York is a proactive coalition of nearly 300 firms representing the leading engineering firms in the United States, including every discipline of engineering related to the built environment-civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, environmental, geotechnical-and affiliated companies. With more than 33,000 employees represented by our member firms, our shared goals are to further the business interests of our membership, enhance the quality and safety of the environment we live and work in, and help ensure the vitality of our communities. For more information, visit .

About D&B Engineers and Architects: Since 1965, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable and cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm's experts work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management and drinking water quality issues. The firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, visit , or contact Mr. Gary Cucchi with PMG Strategic, Inc. via phone, 516-721-3709, or email, ....

