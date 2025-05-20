Jitasa Freezes Prices And Expands Services To Support Nonprofits Through Economic Uncertainty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to the price freeze, Jitasa is launching a new suite of, designed to provide nonprofits with deeper financial insight and strategic guidance during a time when clarity and control are more critical than ever.

Jitasa freezes 2025 prices and expands services to help nonprofits weather funding cuts and economic challenges.

Post thi

"We've worked alongside nonprofits for nearly two decades, and we've never seen this level of funding disruption," said Don Needs, Chief Financial Officer at Jitasa . "When we saw what was happening, our team asked: how can we stand with our clients in a meaningful way? Holding prices flat in 2025 was an easy decision. We want our nonprofit partners to know we're with them."

Jitasa's controller services will provide nonprofits with advanced financial oversight, including budgeting support, internal controls, and guidance on navigating complex funding landscapes. These services are built specifically for nonprofits and priced accordingly-further reinforcing Jitasa's mission to make high-quality financial support accessible to all mission-driven organizations.

"This is about staying true to who we are," said Jon Osterburg, Chief Operating Officer at Jitasa . "From the beginning, we've focused on lowering the cost of high-quality financial services for nonprofits. We believe in building scale for a sector that struggles to achieve it. Freezing our prices and introducing controller services are just the next steps in fulfilling that mission."

As nonprofits continue to navigate economic headwinds, Jitasa's message is clear: it's not just a service provider-it's a partner committed to helping mission-driven organizations thrive, even in the toughest of times.

About Jitasa

Jitasa is the largest national provider of accounting and bookkeeping services exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Since 2008, Jitasa has served over 3,000 mission-driven organizations with a commitment to affordability, financial clarity, and impact-focused service. Learn more at .

SOURCE Jitasa Inc