Volcan De Mi Tierra Wins Multiple Double Golds, A Testament To Craftsmanship

Recognized at the 2025 SFWSC and Agavos Awards, Volcan Blanco and Reposado Earn Rare, Authoritative 'Double-Double-Gold' Status

JALISCO, Mexico, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Call it "Quadruple-Double-Gold." An authoritative double-blind tasting by the world's most distinguished spirits critics has resulted in double the awards of Double Gold for Tequila's fastest-rising benchmark luxury brand. Has the golden age of Volcan de mi Tierra dawned?

Volcan de mi Tierra, the family-owned luxury tequila brand founded as a joint venture between Mexico's esteemed Gallardo family and global luxury leader Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), is proud to announce its recent wins of Double Gold for both its Blanco and Reposado expressions at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). But the accolades and awards don't end there, as the brand took home bonafide Double Gold wins at the Agavos Awards.

As the most prestigious and influential competition in the industry, the SFWSC's Double Gold designation requires a unanimous vote from all judges – and in 2025 – Volcan earned this distinction twice, from over 60 expert palates. With this achievement, Volcan is one of the only tequila brands this year to receive Double Gold for two separate expressions, once again proving that exceptional quality isn't an anomaly, it's the standard.

The recent, monumental wins continue a remarkable streak for Volcan de mi Tierra:



2023: Volcan X.A. earns Double Gold and is named Best Overall Tequila at the NY Tasting Alliance Competition

2024: X.A. follows up with Double Gold at both the San Francisco and New York competitions

2025: Blanco and Reposado both receive Double Gold at SFWSC 2025: Blanco and Reposado are also awarded Double Gold at the Agavos Awards, reaffirming their quality across multiple judging panels

And while the full results of this year's competition for SFWSC will be unveiled at the gala in November, Volcan Blanco has already been shortlisted for Best-in-Class, a nomination that places it among the absolute best tequilas in the world.

To receive unanimous Double Golds in a single year, from different competitions and for two core expressions, speaks to a level of craftsmanship and control rarely seen in the category. It's not luck. It's not hype. It's the result of years of disciplined production, precision in every process, and a relentless commitment to believing tequila should taste like tequila.

These honors are a reflection of what's been carefully built at NOM 1523, Volcan's dedicated distillery where the team maintains complete oversight from agave to bottle - without shortcuts, additives, or compromises.

"Our mission from day one was to craft a tequila house that reflects the soul of Mexico: authentic, elegant, and real," said Santiago Cortina Gallardo, CEO and Co-Founder of Volcan de mi Tierra. "To earn this kind of recognition across multiple expressions, multiple years, and multiple judging panels is a powerful reminder that consistency and authenticity still matter."

As the conversation in the tequila category increasingly turns to transparency, production integrity, and long-term quality, Volcan continues to lead by example with the awards, and the liquid, to prove it.

And the best is yet to come.

About Volcan de mi Tierra

Volcan de mi Tierra represents more than 250 years of passion and entrepreneurship, combining generations of the Gallardo family's deep roots in Mexico since 1774 with Moët Hennessy's luxury savoir-faire. Volcan de mi Tierra has its own distillery NOM 1523, located at the foot of the volcano named Tequila and houses a unique manufacturing technique to uncompromisingly craft luxury tequila. For more information, visit volcan

About Agavos Awards

The Agavos Awards is a premier international competition dedicated exclusively to agave-based spirits, including tequila, mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, and agave-based RTDs. Founded in 2025 by the creators of Tequila Matchmaker, the awards celebrate excellence across taste, design, and innovation. All entries are purchased at retail and judged blind by seasoned agave experts to ensure fairness and transparency. Winners are recognized across multiple categories and featured on the Tequila Matchmaker platform. For more, visit agavosawards .

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), founded in 2000, is one of the most prestigious and influential spirits competitions globally. Organized by The Tasting Alliance, SFWSC sets the industry standard for excellence, recognizing both globally renowned distilleries and emerging small-batch producers. Entries are evaluated through a rigorous blind tasting process by a panel of esteemed judges, ensuring impartiality and integrity. Medal winners gain widespread recognition and respect within the industry. For more information, visit thetastingalliance .

SOURCE Volcan de mi Tierra

