EIS Holdings, LLC, Announces Acquisition Of Tierra Consulting Group, LLC
With the addition of Tierra's specialized services - including environmental engineering and compliance support, subsurface remediation, surveying, mapping, high-volume groundwater treatment, and dewatering - EIS is well-positioned to deliver enhanced capabilities to its clients across the Southeast and beyond.
"Tierra brings an extremely knowledgeable team with decades of experience in the environmental consulting, dewatering, and remediation space," said B.J. Stephan, EIS CEO . "This acquisition allows us to further expand our services into high-volume groundwater treatment, remediation and dewatering by bringing exceptional talent and technology into our EIS family."
Together, the EIS Family of Companies forms one of the largest environmental and infrastructure service providers in the U.S. With a proven track record of safety and performance, EIS stands ready to execute projects of any size, delivering the highest quality environmental solutions to clients nationwide.
About EIS Holdings, LLC
EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS) provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, EIS has 32 office locations across the country operating in 34 states. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, our team is dedicated to exceptional growth that is bolstered by geographic expansion, service line extensions, and exceptional safety records.
