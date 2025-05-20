Tempus Realty Partners Acquires $43.75 Million Office And Retail Property In Pittsburgh, PA
Strategically located just outside downtown Pittsburgh, the property is fully leased to Aurora Innovation, a leading autonomous vehicle technology company, as well as three nationally and regionally recognized retail tenants: Balverna, an Argentine-style brasserie; Orr's Jewelers, a premier fine jewelry retailer; and Design Within Reach, a modern furnishings brand.
"With office valuations currently below even the lows of the Great Financial Crisis, we see a compelling window for strategic investment," said Dan Andrews, CEO of Tempus Realty Partners. "As more companies return to in-person work and prioritize high-quality environments for their teams, demand for top-tier office space is clearly on the rise."
This acquisition reflects Tempus' confidence in Pittsburgh's Strip District – a neighborhood where historic character and modern innovation converge. With Aurora Innovation as the anchor tenant, the property exemplifies the growing demand for high-quality office environments and reinforces Tempus' commitment to investing in premier assets positioned for long-term performance.
ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS
Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since forming in 2016.
