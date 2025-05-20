Pediatric Thyroid Center At Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Performs 1000Th Thyroid Surgery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) N. Scott Adzick MD , Surgeon-in-Chief at CHOP, along with his team, performed the three-hour procedure, a total thyroidectomy, on Caitlin Skavinsky , aged 19. The Pennsburg, PA-based teenager was diagnosed at age 12 with Graves' disease , an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism. In a total thyroidectomy, surgeons remove nearly the entire thyroid gland. Skavinsky will remain on thyroid replacement therapy for the rest of her life.

"Our highly skilled team now performs 60-70 surgeries each year while also providing comprehensive evaluation and ongoing care for hundreds of patients," said Dr. Adzick. "Achieving this milestone highlights the team's vast expertise and the trust families place in us to deliver the highest level of care, which is something we never take for granted. We are proud of achieving 1,000 surgeries and are ready for the next thousand."

Since opening in 2010, the Center has become a leading destination for pediatric patients with thyroid nodules, thyroid cancer, Graves' disease, and genetic syndromes impacting the thyroid gland offering highly specialized, multidisciplinary thyroid care tailored specifically for children and adolescents. Unlike general endocrine programs, the Center's team is uniquely trained in the nuances of how thyroid conditions present and progress in younger patients. They work closely with pediatric subspecialists to provide comprehensive, age-appropriate care.

Clinicians in the CHOP Thyroid Center routinely use bedside ultrasound during outpatient appointments – an advanced, non-invasive tool that avoids radiation and enables rapid evaluation, treatment guidance and real-time monitoring. With this approach, patients are diagnosed and counseled during their outpatient appointment. For patients with thyroid nodules, a stratified approach is used to select patients for fine needle aspiration with a less than 2% unsatisfactory sample rate and a greater than 50% malignancy rate in more than 720 patients that have undergone FNA over the last 14 years.

Surgical outcomes are equally distinguished. Thanks to meticulous preoperative planning and precision techniques, most patients require only one surgery. Each procedure is highly individualized, ensuring maximum accuracy and effectiveness while minimizing the need for additional interventions.

"Research shows that post-operative success rate of pediatric thyroid patients, particularly children who require a thyroidectomy, correlate with an institutions' patient volume," said Andrew Bauer, MD , a pediatric endocrinologist and medical director of CHOP's Pediatric Thyroid Center. "Having a team with extensive experience makes a major difference in the outcome and lives of our patients and their families."

Ongoing projects at the Center leverage innovation and technology with the goal of accelerating advancements in thyroid treatment. Examples include using AI with ultrasound to identify thyroid nodules with an elevated risk for metastasis, non-surgical options for treatment of thyroid nodules, scarless thyroid surgery, and evaluating targeted chemotherapies designed to block cancer-causing genes in patients whose thyroid cancer has metastasized to the lungs and other distant locations.

Meanwhile, for Skavinsky, the future looks bright. She is excited about pursuing a degree in forensic psychology and enjoying life at Montgomery County Community College.

"This surgery has been lifechanging for me," said Skavinsky. "It has given me the confidence and freedom to live my best life."

