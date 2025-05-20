MUSC To Leverage Glytec Software To Enhance Clinical Outcomes, Quality, Safety

New collaboration to have broad impact on diabetes, insulin management for leading academic health system in South Carolina

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology leader and pioneer in diabetes and insulin management, is proud to announce a collaboration with MUSC Health, the clinical enterprise of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the state's only comprehensive academic health system. This collaboration is set to transform diabetes and glycemic management across MUSC's hospital network, improving patient safety, clinical outcomes and overall health care efficiency.

With over 37 million Americans currently diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, and many more at risk, Glytec's technology marks a major advancement in managing this widespread condition. More than one-third of hospitalized patients require insulin therapy, underscoring the need for effective software to manage workflows and patient care – now further emphasized by new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) hospital glycemia reporting mandates.

MUSC's leadership team and Information Technology experts conducted a comprehensive evaluation of available diabetes and insulin management solutions and selected Glytec for its ability to integrate with the health system's existing electronic medical record (EMR) system, EPIC. Glytec's platform will provide advanced clinical decision support, streamline insulin therapy and reduce variability in glycemic management, ultimately helping clinicians to make more informed decisions and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

"Our collaboration with Glytec marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance diabetes care across MUSC," said Danielle Scheurer, M.D., chief quality officer at MUSC Health. "By integrating Glytec's insulin management system with our EMR, we can ensure a more effective, data-driven approach to managing inpatient and outpatient diabetes care, improving workflows for our clinical teams and delivering better results for our patients."

With a mission to deliver high-quality care and innovative treatment solutions, MUSC is dedicated to advancing diabetes management and addressing the complexities of glycemic control. This relationship will enable MUSC Health's hospitals to utilize Glytec's FDA-cleared software to ensure that all clinical settings across the system are fully prepared to meet the new CMS requirements.

"We are excited to collaborate with MUSC and to support their commitment to innovation in diabetes care," said Patrick Cua, CEO of Glytec. "Our software will help MUSC clinicians provide personalized, cost-effective care to a meaningful percentage of patients, providing them and their families with access to the leading platform in diabetes safety and outcomes."

About Glytec

Glytec's industry-leading SaaS platform, trusted by over 350 hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing hospital length of stay, and optimizing clinical workflows. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software integrates seamlessly with EMRs, providing advanced clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, and AI-driven analytics. Supported by over 100 patents and peer-reviewed publications, Glytec is dedicated to improving diabetes care from hospital to home. For more information, visit or follow Glytec on LinkedIn.

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates over 3,100 students in six colleges and trains 950+ residents and fellows across its health system. MUSC leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health and research funding. For information on our academic programs, visit .

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. In 2024, for the 10th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth .

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $7.1 billion. The 31,000 MUSC members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research, and patient care.

