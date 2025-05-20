Western Business Coalition Urges New Parliament To Prioritize Private Sector Growth And Economic Renewal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business leaders call for action on emissions policy, tax competitiveness, and regulatory reform ahead of joint Ottawa visit amid urgent economic challenges.

Vancouver, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Re ad j oint l etter:

As Canada's 45th Parliament begins, the Western Business Coalition-comprised of the Business Council of British Columbia, Business Council of Alberta, Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, and Business Council of Manitoba-is calling on all Members of Parliament (MPs) to focus urgently on restoring Canada's economic competitiveness and creating the conditions for a turnaround in living standards.

In a letter sent today to every MP in Canada, the Coalition highlights mounting concerns over Canada's economic trajectory, including near-zero growth in GDP per capita over the past decade, unsustainable growth in the public sector, and a troubling weakness in private sector activity.

“On a per-capita basis, the country has been in a recession for more than two years. To reverse this trend, we must adopt policies that attract investment and support rising living standards for Canadians,” said Laura Jones, President and CEO of the Business Council of B.C.

To help restore Canada's economic foundation, the Coalition is urging Parliament to act swiftly on three critical fronts:

– Canada's resource sector is a key driver of exports, jobs, and economic reconciliation. The cap could undermine economic growth and global emissions reductions goals.– Canada needs a tax system that supports long-term investment and talent retention. We recommend improvements to depreciation allowances for capital investments and a more competitive personal income tax system to help businesses attract and retain highly skilled workers.– Canada must make regulatory excellence a competitive advantage, ensuring high standards without unnecessary delays or burdens.

The Coalition's message is clear: Canada must act immediately to create a vibrant investment climate and growing economy, or risk further decreases in investment, economic performance, and living standards. Members of the Coalition will be in Ottawa next week to deliver this message directly to the federal government as the new Parliament begins.

“Standing for public office is an immense responsibility and we thank all who serve,” said Adam Legge, President of the Business Council of Alberta.“We're asking Parliamentarians to take bold action to ensure Canada remains a place where people and businesses can succeed.”

The letter comes at a pivotal time. Canadians are facing record-high food bank usage, more than two years of negative population-adjusted economic growth, and sluggish business investment for a decade. Compounding Canada's home-grown challenges, proposed U.S. tariffs pose a serious threat to Canada's export-dependent industries and future investment opportunities.

The full letter to MPs can be found online in English and French.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

“Canada's prosperity depends on enabling private sector growth, not stifling it. We need competitive tax policy, clear and efficient regulation, and investment-friendly policies to ensure businesses can thrive, innovate, and create opportunity across the country.”

- Prabha Ramaswamy, CEO, Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce

"What strengthens our economy strengthens our society. By empowering the private sector with policies that boost Canada's competitiveness, we unlock innovation, drive productivity, and create jobs-turning economic growth into lasting benefits for all Canadians."

- Bram Strain, President & CEO, Business Council of Manitoba

Western Business Coalition Members

Business Council of British Columbia

Established in 1966, the Business Council of British Columbia is a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting prosperity for current and future generations. Comprised of over 200 leading B.C. companies, post-secondary institutions and industry associations, BCBC provides credible information, fosters cross-sectoral relationships and advocates for bold and practical solutions to the policy challenges of our time.

Business Council of Alberta

The Business Council of Alberta is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to building a better Alberta within a more dynamic Canada. Composed of the chief executives and leading entrepreneurs of the province's largest enterprises, Council members are proud to represent the majority of Alberta's private sector investment, job creation, exports, and research and development.

Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is a leading advocate for business in the province, committed to driving economic growth and championing a thriving business community. As the 'Voice for Saskatchewan Business,' the Chamber represents the interests of over 10,000 individual businesses, industry associations, and local chambers.

Business Council of Manitoba

The Business Council of Manitoba exists to make Manitoba a preferred place to live, work, and invest. Established in 1998, the Council is non-partisan and advocates for innovative, fact-based positions on key issues that affect the current and future well-being and prosperity of the province and country. Our membership is comprised of over 100 of Manitoba's leading businesses and their CEOs, who are dedicated to fostering economic growth and community development.

