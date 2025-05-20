DSV, 1156 - MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS IN DSV A/S SHARES

DSV A/S hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in DSV A/S made by a manager.

