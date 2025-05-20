Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DSV, 1156 - MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS IN DSV A/S SHARES


2025-05-20 10:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1156

DSV A/S hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in DSV A/S made by a manager.

Contacts
 Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment

  • 1156 - Announcement (20.05.2025) - MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS IN DSV AS SHARES

MENAFN20052025004107003653ID1109572746

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search