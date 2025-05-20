CAI Recognized As A Forbes 2025 Best Employers For New Grads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global services firm offers young professionals a learning internship experience

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI , a global services firm, announced today it has been awarded America's Best Employers for New Grads 2025 by Forbes, an accolade that highlights companies fostering a positive working environment for young professionals. CAI ranked 24th out of 500 companies, across seven industries, that received recognition on this list.

Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, in collaboration with Forbes, conducted an independent survey from over 100,000 U.S. young professionals with less than 10 years of work experience. The survey considered companies employing at least 1,000 people across various industry sectors, evaluating them on multiple dimensions such as Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary/Wage, Workplace, and Working Conditions.

The survey employed both direct evaluations from employees and indirect evaluations from friends, family, and industry peers. The comprehensive scoring model considered personal drivers and public recommendations, ensuring a thorough analysis over a three-year period.

"Being recognized as a top employer for new grads is a testament to our unwavering commitment to cultivating an environment where young talent not only shines but thrives," said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. "Our Internship eXperience Program (IXP) is intentional on empowering the next generation of professionals. We give our teams the tools and support they need to succeed from day one."

CAI offers the IXP, providing college interns with real-world experience by working alongside CAI professionals. It equips interns with the first-hand knowledge and skills necessary to transition from an academic environment to the professional working world.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what's right-whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

