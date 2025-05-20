Ascellahealth To Present On Site Of Care Strategies For High-Cost Medications At SIIA Stakeholder Forum
“AscellaHealth is proud to support the event's mission of equipping payer stakeholders with actionable cost-containment strategies,” says Gilkin.“With a rising demand for specialty drugs and infusible therapies-driven by an aging population and increasing chronic conditions-plan sponsors face mounting pressure to balance affordability with accessibility. Our presentation will highlight how shifting infusions to alternative sites of care, like ambulatory infusion centers (AICs) or home settings, can significantly reduce costs while continuing to maintain high-quality patient outcomes.”
Moderated by Mary Ann Carlisle, chief revenue officer and COO, ELMCRx Solutions, the session will cover:
- Trends in market growth, drug spend and emerging site-of-care strategies Cost comparisons across infusion centers, home-based infusions and other care delivery models Practical strategies for employers, brokers and TPAs navigating today's complex care landscape
“AscellaHealth's involvement in this forum reinforces our mission to address unmet needs in specialty pharmacy and support stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem,” concludes Gilkin.
To arrange a 1:1 meeting with AscellaHealth during the Stakeholder Forum, contact ... .
About AscellaHealth LLC
AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment