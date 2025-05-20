Standard Premium Reports Record Profitability For FY 2024 And Q1 2025, Signaling Continued Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Standard Premium") (OTCQX: SPFX), a leading specialty finance company, announces record-breaking profitability across its latest financial reporting periods. In fiscal year 2024, net income rose 84.1% year-over-year and total revenues exceeded $12.1 million, a 24.9% increase over 2023. In Q1 2025, the Company delivered its strongest single-quarter performance, including 230% increase in earnings per share and 82.7% rise in net income compared to the same period in 2024.

“This level of profitability reflects the strength of our business model, discipline of our team and long-term potential of the specialty finance sector,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium.“We focus on customer service and scaling strategically while delivering consistent value to shareholders.”

Financial highlights:

FY 2024:



Revenue: $12.1 million (up 24.9%)

Net Income: $980,000 (up 84.1%)

Earnings Per Share (Basic): $0.29

Loan Originations: $149 million (up 14%) Return on Equity: 16.6%



Q1 2025:



Net Income: $336,000 (up 182.7%)

Earnings Per Share (Basic): $0.10 (up 230%)

Return on Equity: 20.99% Operating expenses reduced 7.8% year-over-year

Standard Premium maintains continued growth using strong fundamentals, including payment of preferred dividends and improved returns on equity and assets. Lower borrowing costs and disciplined expense management contributed to bottom-line growth.

“Standard Premium is positioned to lead with innovation, operational discipline and proven ability to scale profitably,” Koppelmann adds.“We remain committed to delivering long-term value by expanding our footprint, investing in technology and pursuing growth opportunities that align with our strengths.”

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website at or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.



Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

...

201-641-1911x35