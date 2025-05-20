Fastport Announces Asset Purchase Agreement With Semper Forward To Expand Military Hiring And Workforce Development

Semper Forward Founder Steve Janke and Operations Manager Jen Griffis

From L-R, Adam Rock (HOH), Steve Janke (Semper Forward), Marnie Holder (NVMM), and Brad Bentley (Fastport) at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

This will expand Fastport's ability to deliver personalized, relationship-focused services for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses.

- Bill McLennan, Fastport CEOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fastport , a leader in military hiring technology and workforce development , has acquired Semper Forward , an organization known for supporting companies, government agencies, and groups that employ U.S. military veterans and their spouses. Semper Forward will now operate as a division of Fastport.This strategic acquisition expands Fastport's ability to deliver personalized, relationship-focused services for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses across many industries, government agencies, and organizations. Semper Forward and its customers will benefit from Fastport's job-matching technology and access to more job-seekers from its military community.“This transaction enables us to scale our business more efficiently while growing faster to support an expanding number of job-seekers in the military community. It also helps more employers access the unique value Veterans and military spouses bring to the workforce,” said Bill McLennan, Fastport CEO.“We are excited to become part of the Fastport family,” said Steven Janke, Founder of Semper Forward.“This will allow us to continue to provide high-touch concierge services to the transitioning military community that we serve and better support our partners in their efforts to build quality, relationship-driven military talent pipelines and programs.”Semper Forward has been instrumental in connecting transitioning service members with meaningful careers across sectors. Through this acquisition, Fastport will leverage its deep community ties, innovative outreach models, and employer partnerships to accelerate workforce development solutions nationwide.Semper Forward will continue to operate under its existing names and organizational structures, ensuring continuity in the trusted services it provides. Its integration into Fastport's growing platform will enable seamless scaling of proven military hiring solutions while preserving the personal, mission-driven approach that has made both organizations so effective in serving the military community and their employer partners.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport, Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit and .About Semper ForwardSemper Forward is a veteran-owned organization dedicated to supporting transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses as they navigate their next steps into civilian careers. Their mission is to connect purpose-driven veterans with purpose-driven employers, creating lasting impact for individuals, families, and the workforce at large. To learn more, visitThrough high-touch, concierge-style services, both organizations work closely with military installations, government agencies, and employers to build meaningful, relationship-driven talent pipelines.

Paige Faulconer

Fastport

+1 219-510-2210

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.