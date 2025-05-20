NILENT And Expert Dojo Announce Partnership For Athlete Education Around Angel Investing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Focus on financial literacy, athlete inclusivity, and advocacy when it comes to opportunities to build and protect generational wealth.

- Steven Simmons, Co-Founder, COO NILENT

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NILENT , the digital, gamified education platform for NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) is pleased to announce they have partnered with Expert Dojo , the premier early-stage start-up accelerator and venture capital platform. Together, they will create meaningful financial education around angel and syndicate investment opportunities for college and professional athletes.

The potential monetary benefits created through NIL for college athletes are well documented. Unfortunately, many athletes are still vulnerable to poor financial decision making and often cost themselves the chance to create generational wealth early on in their careers. Bankruptcy still looms large for nearly 75% of all professional athletes within three years of retirement, with the biggest issues being a lack of financial education and the absence of the safety net that comes with a community of athlete investors.

Expert Dojo is one of the most active international early-stage venture capital platforms with a well-documented track record of success in over 300 investments. With the recent launch of their Celebrity Accelerator Fund geared for athletes, they will leverage the athlete's NIL power and network to drive follow-on investments and maximize customer engagement. NILENT will provide a suite of educational modules taught by athlete investors, focused on Angel Investing, Deal Syndication, and Portfolio Construction, among other topics.

"Unfortunately, many athletes learn about the power of networking and accessing early-stage deal flow too late in their careers. This is a tremendous opportunity to both protect and educate athletes when it matters the most- before they reach their peak earning years,” commented Steven Simmons, Co-Founder and COO of NILENT.

"If a baseball player gets a hit three out of ten times, he's in the Hall of Fame. Expert Dojo is ensuring that athletes get as many at bats as possible when it comes to investment opportunities, coupled with the power of experienced teammates and educators to maximize their potential,” enthused Brian Mac Mahon, Founder, and Managing Partner of Expert Dojo.“We're only as good as our last investment, much like athletes are only as good as their last game. Creating an investment environment whereby athletes can come together as a community and learn from each other is a form of athlete advocacy we want to champion.”

About Expert Dojo: Expert Dojo is one of the most active international early-stage start up accelerators, having invested in over 300 startups to accelerate their growth. They maintain a focus on building visionary companies and typically invest in pre-seed and seed stage startups that have a product, a go-to-market strategy, and a potential for high growth. For more information, visit .

About NILENT: NILENT is the only gamified educational platform which rewards athletes for completing educational modules in four core areas: Financial Literacy, Mental Health Well-Being, Brand Building, and Career Transition.

Modules are taught by a representational array of "Module Mentors" consisting of professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and industry experts. For more information, please visit

