Celebrate Carers Week 2025 With York Carers Centre

MENAFN - Pressat) Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face, and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK. It also helps people who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.

Carers Week is led by Carers UK with the support of several other charities.

The theme for Carers Week 2025, 'Caring About Equality', highlights the inequalities facing unpaid carers in the UK today and the steps needed to create a fairer society for carers.

At York Carers Centre, we are dedicated to promoting equality for carers from the age of 5. We believe that every carer deserves the opportunity to feel supported, connected, and empowered to lead a fulfilling life - regardless of their personal circumstances.



Carers report poorer mental and physical health compared to non-carers. (ASCRU)

Younger carers may experience poorer mental health, while older carers may have poorer physical health. (ASCRU)

Caring responsibilities can negatively impact employment, leading to lower earnings, reduced pension provision, and increased financial strain. (Carers UK & ASCRU)

Access to support services can be unequal, with some groups facing barriers in accessing help. (Carers Trust) Caring can lead to social isolation and loneliness. (ASCRU)

In celebration of Carers Week, we've organised a series of free activities aimed at bringing carers together, building meaningful and long-lasting friendships, and tackling the isolation and loneliness that many carers experience. These activities are a chance to recognise the vital role carers play in our communities and to offer them support.

We are proud to support young carers and young adult carers - helping them recognise the valuable skills they've developed through caring. By showing how these skills can translate into the workplace, we empower them to build confidence, pursue meaningful careers, and reach their full potential.

We have a full line-up of activities planned, including the return of our special celebration event on Wednesday 11 June, in Museum Gardens, 10 - 6 pm.

Carers, along with their friends and families, are invited to bring a picnic, enjoy games, chat with our team, and connect with other carers who understand the realities of caring. It's an opportunity to meet our Carer Support Workers, share experiences, and learn more about the support available to carers in York.

There's something for everyone, from a drop-in session at our city centre office and Carers Connect – a social group for unpaid carers – to volunteer and information stalls, mental health carer support groups, secondary school drop-ins, and much more...

In response to recent announcements on changes to health and disability benefits, we're also offering appointments with our Benefits Worker, Andrew, on Wednesday 11 June, 9.30 – 3 pm. Andrew will be available to provide guidance for carers looking to understand how the changes may impact them.

Additionally, we are hosting a Legal Clinic with Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors on Friday 13 June, offering free 30-minute appointments online or in person for advice on wills, probate, and power of attorney.

View the full calendar here and to book activities or appointments please email ... or call 01904 715 490.

Whether you're an unpaid carer or simply interested in learning more, we encourage you to come along to one or more of our activities and celebrate the vital role carers play in York.