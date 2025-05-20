Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian Forces Acted Like Skilled Surgeons During Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

2025-05-20 10:09:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lucknow- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Indian armed forces operated with the precision of skilled surgeons during Operation Sindoor, targeting the roots of terrorism across the border with accuracy and discipline.

Addressing an event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of KN Memorial Hospital, Singh said,“Our forces acted just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely where the disease lies, and the Indian forces have done the same - striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision.”

This was Singh's first public appearance since the May 7 Indian military operation that struck several terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Drawing a comparison between the work of soldiers and doctors, Singh said both serve the nation in vital ways - one protecting health, the other safeguarding national security.

“Both undergo rigorous training, operate under intense pressure, and must take swift, critical decisions during emergencies. This similarity was seen during Operation Sindoor, just as the commitment of doctors was witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Read Also Foreign Secretary Misri Briefs All-party Delegations Op Sindoor: Army Says 7 Out Of 9 Strikes Launched From South Pir Panjal

Referring to Pakistan's response, Singh remarked,“As is its habit, Pakistan did not accept defeat easily and attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian soil. They targeted civilians and even places of worship - temples, gurdwaras, and churches. But our forces gave a fitting reply.”

He emphasised that during India's counter-strikes, utmost care was taken to ensure only terrorist hideouts were hit, and no harm came to civilian areas.

“Our soldiers made sure that while punishing the perpetrators, innocent lives were not affected,” he said.

Singh also acknowledged the people of his constituency, Lucknow, saying,“When I accepted the invitation for this event last month, I wasn't sure I could attend due to the developing situation. But with Operation Sindoor concluded successfully, I am here to express my gratitude and admiration - both for our armed forces and for the spirit of the people.”

He added,“You (Doctors) treat patients, but we in the defence ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, treat the disease of terrorism beyond our borders. And the success of Operation Sindoor is proof of that resolve.”

