Iran To Import Power From Turkiye And Azerbaijan For Industry
Iran's large industrial plants have been granted licenses to import electricity from Azerbaijan and Turkiye to meet their energy needs.
Azernews reports that this was announced by Mohammad Allahdad, Deputy Executive Director of the Iranian company TAVANIR, in a statement to local media.
According to him, the move aims to reduce pressure on the national electricity grid and ensure a stable energy supply.
Allahdad explained that Iran's major industrial plants can import electricity from the two countries using the national electricity exchange system, based on a formal agreement. Under this arrangement, the importing plants will receive discounts in national electricity management programs equivalent to the amount of electricity they import.
He added that there are no technical issues with importing electricity from Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Currently, there is a 500-megawatt electricity exchange line between Iran and Turkiye.
It is worth noting that Iran has recently faced a severe electricity shortage. To manage this, electricity supply to various facilities and plants has been provided intermittently.
