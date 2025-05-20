Zelensky Meets Crown Prince Haakon To Discuss Energy And Defense Investments
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this on Facebook following his meeting with the Crown Prince in Kyiv.
According to the President, the Crown Prince began his first visit to Ukraine by visiting a rehabilitation center in Irpin.
Zelensky expressed gratitude“for this important attention and support of our people.”
Video: Telegram - Zelensky / Official
During the meeting, the head of state said,“we talked about strengthening energy stability. We appreciate the USD 450 million contribution of Norway to Ukraine's energy security.”
The parties also discussed strengthening cultural ties between the two countries and investments in the defense sector.Read also: Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrives in Kyiv
“We have a strong potential in all areas,” Zelensky said and thanked Norway and the Norwegian people for their continued support of Ukraine and help in protecting lives.
As Ukrinform reported, Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon arrived in Kyiv on May 20 . This is the first royal visit from Norway to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.
Photo: screenshot from the video
