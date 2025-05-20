Zelensky Submits Bill To Rada To Establish Two Specialized Administrative Courts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the establishment of a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.

This is evidenced by the card of draft law No. 13302 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

On May 20, the document was submitted to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

The explanatory memorandum states that the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal should be located in Kyiv.

Their territorial jurisdiction will cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 26, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that provides for the establishment of two separate higher specialized courts - the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.

The law stipulates that the competition for the positions of judges of these courts should be conducted by the High Qualification Commission of Judges. The competition must be announced within one month after the law comes into force.

The competitions should take into account the specifics defined by the law, with the involvement of the Expert Council (for three years).

In addition, the law envisages the formation of an Expert Council consisting of six people: three from the Council of Judges of Ukraine and three from international and foreign organizations.

On March 24, Zelensky signed a European integration law establishing the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.

Photo: OP