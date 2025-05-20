Zelensky Submits Bill To Rada To Establish Two Specialized Administrative Courts
This is evidenced by the card of draft law No. 13302 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
On May 20, the document was submitted to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.
The explanatory memorandum states that the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal should be located in Kyiv.
Their territorial jurisdiction will cover the entire territory of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 26, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that provides for the establishment of two separate higher specialized courts - the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.
The law stipulates that the competition for the positions of judges of these courts should be conducted by the High Qualification Commission of Judges. The competition must be announced within one month after the law comes into force.
The competitions should take into account the specifics defined by the law, with the involvement of the Expert Council (for three years).Read also: Rostov court convicts two Ukrainians for attempted attack on Russian convoy in Zaporizhzhia
In addition, the law envisages the formation of an Expert Council consisting of six people: three from the Council of Judges of Ukraine and three from international and foreign organizations.
On March 24, Zelensky signed a European integration law establishing the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment