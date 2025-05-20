Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Scorching Heat In Kuwait In Coming Days -- Meteo


2025-05-20 10:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will witness further scorching heat during the coming days amid northwesterly winds, the Meteorology Department said on Tuesday.
The acting director of the department, Dhirar Al-Ali, told KUNA that the temperature would be hot at nighttime in the coming days, adding that waves of dust would lower visibility in undeveloped regions.
Kuwait is under the influence of the seasonal Indian low depression, bringing to the region hot blows that would push the heat upwards, he said noting that recorded temperature has fluctuated between 33 minimum and 48 to 51 degrees maximum in most Kuwait's territories.
He forecast further high heat in the coming days, with rise of the waves at sea to more than six feet. (end)
