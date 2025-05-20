403
Kuwait Commerce, Interior Ministries Sign Mou To Combat Money Laundering
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced Tuesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Department of Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, to enhance joint efforts in tackling financial crimes.
In a press statement, the ministry said the MoU aims to strengthen cooperation, information sharing, and coordination between the two sides, improving oversight and response to suspicious activities.
The agreement also seeks to raise the efficiency of handling reports and suspected cases, support the national anti-money laundering framework, and align with international best practices.
Both sides emphasized the importance of this partnership in achieving strategic national goals and enhancing institutional coordination to combat all forms of financial crime. (end)
