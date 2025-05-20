Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Commerce, Interior Ministries Sign Mou To Combat Money Laundering

Kuwait Commerce, Interior Ministries Sign Mou To Combat Money Laundering


2025-05-20 10:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced Tuesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Department of Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, to enhance joint efforts in tackling financial crimes.
In a press statement, the ministry said the MoU aims to strengthen cooperation, information sharing, and coordination between the two sides, improving oversight and response to suspicious activities.
The agreement also seeks to raise the efficiency of handling reports and suspected cases, support the national anti-money laundering framework, and align with international best practices.
Both sides emphasized the importance of this partnership in achieving strategic national goals and enhancing institutional coordination to combat all forms of financial crime. (end)
aam


MENAFN20052025000071011013ID1109572640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search