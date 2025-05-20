Growth Energy: Memorial Day Drivers Could Save Millions With E15

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American drivers could collectively save more than $110 million this Memorial Day weekend if they filled up with E15-a more affordable fuel option made with 15% ethanol-instead of ordinary fuel.

That's according to a new estimate from Growth Energy, the nation's largest biofuel trade association. Based on AAA's projected travel data for 2025, Growth Energy's analysis showed how much money consumers could potentially save over the Memorial Day holiday by selecting E15-also sold as Unleaded 88.

"Once again, E15 is set to provide major savings at the pump for Memorial Day travelers," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "With nearly 40 million Americans planning to hit the road this weekend, access to lower-cost E15 will make a real difference for hardworking families. Every additional gallon of ethanol that reaches consumers means more American-made energy in the marketplace, lower fuel costs, and a much-needed boost to the farm economy."

The sale of E15 is restricted over the summer due to outdated federal regulations that were enacted long before this fuel option entered the marketplace. However, this cleaner, more-affordable fuel choice remains available this summer thanks to a temporary waiver issued by the Trump administration as part of an effort to support American energy dominance, increase homegrown fuel supplies, and hold down prices at the pump.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the use of E15 in all cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) made in model year 2001 and newer-representing 98% of all vehicle miles traveled this Memorial Day. Unleaded 88/E15 can be found at more than 4,200 gas stations in 33 states. Last summer, with access to E15, drivers saved 10 to 30 cents per gallon by filling up with this fuel option compared to regular, or E10. In some areas, E15 saved drivers as much as a dollar per gallon at the pump.

Travelers can plan their road trip and locate gas stations selling Unleaded 88 and other higher ethanol blends using the Get Biofuel Fuel Finder .

Background

E15-also sold as Unleaded 88-is a fuel blend made with 15% American-made ethanol. It has a lower emissions profile and costs less than E10, the standard fuel in the U.S., made with 10% ethanol. Research shows that if the country were to make E15 its standard fuel, it would:



Reduce consumer spending on motor fuel by $20.6 billion annually and save the average American household $168 on motor fuel costs.

Generate $66.3 billion of value-added output (GDP) to the U.S. economy.

Support nearly 555,000 jobs in all sectors of the economy, including 188,417 new jobs attributable to E15 replacing E10.

Put an additional $36.3 billion in income into the pockets of American households. Generate an additional $7 billion in tax revenue for the Federal Treasury and $6 billion for State and local governments.

Learn more here .

SOURCE Growth Energy

