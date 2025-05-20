Anchin Continues To Strengthen Oversight And Compliance In NYS Economic Development & Investigations And Litigation Support

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2024, Brian Sanvidge , Principal and Leader of Regulatory Compliance and Investigations at Anchin, was appointed as the official monitor for the Orange County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA) in an effort to increase the efficiency of its operations. In this role, Brian oversees key IDA decisions, mainly those related to approvals for development projects and tax breaks.

Since assuming this role, Brian has submitted two semi-annual reports to state officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul and State Senator James Skoufis. These reports serve as key resources for evaluating OCIDA's impact on economic development, ensuring that established goals and objectives are met, verifying compliance with state and federal regulations, and guiding informed decisions on budgeting and resource allocation. This monitorship is one of several large-scale compliance projects overseen by Brian and his team at Anchin to ensure adherence to state and federal regulations. Other notable projects include the New York State IDA MWBE Compliance Monitorship, the Rochester Schools Modernization Program, and the Onondaga Lakeview Amphitheatre initiative.

With over 30 years of expertise, Brian is a certified Inspector General and Fraud Examiner specializing in fraud prevention, forensic investigations, and litigation support for clients in both the public and private sectors. As a Principal at Anchin , he leads the Regulatory Compliance and Investigations division, bringing a wealth of knowledge across industries such as construction, transportation, infrastructure, retail, hospitality, not-for-profits, specialty healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Anchin Adds to its Regulatory Compliance and Investigations Team

Anchin continues to bolster its Regulatory Compliance and Investigations team with the recent addition of Diana Cincotta-Terebizh, who will join the firm as a Manager. Diana is a seasoned forensic accountant with over 12 years of experience, most recently at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. She has extensive expertise in financial crime investigations, fraud detection and prevention strategy, expert testimony, government compliance and process optimization, and forensic blockchain analysis.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diana to the team. Her experience at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will be invaluable in enhancing our service approach and providing critical insight into white-collar investigations and litigation," said Brian Sanvidge.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance , financial reporting , tax , and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York , Boca Raton, Florida , and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Recalculate what's possible by visiting us online at .

For further information:

Frank Vitale

212.840.3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin

