Billtrust Announces 2025 Trailblazer Award Winners

Clients Recognized for Outstanding Accounts Receivable Achievements

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, announced the recipients of its 2025 Trailblazer Awards during a ceremony held May 14, at Billtrust Insight , the company's industry conference and user event. The Trailblazer Awards recognize Billtrust clients making significant achievements in digitally transforming their order-to-cash processes and improving their customers' experiences.

Billtrust customer Charles Edwards, VP of Credit Operations, SRS and Heritage Family of Companies, took top honors as Champion of the Year while AvidXchange was named Partner of the Year. Kerry Bank and Scott Hess of Cintas received the Hall of Fame award. Representatives from Dobbs Truck Group, WORLDPAC, Edges Electrical Group, Inspire Medical Systems, 84 Lumber, and Peak Industrial Inc. were also recognized.

"We're honored to receive Billtrust's Champion of the Year award on behalf of SRS and Heritage," stated Edwards. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovative spirit within our Credit and IT teams. We are committed to raising the bar for order-to-cash processes. Partners like Billtrust inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve together."

"At Billtrust, our clients are our top priority. The Trailblazer Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to honor those who are revolutionizing finance within their organizations and delivering exceptional experiences to their customers," stated Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar.

2025 Trailblazer Award recipients are:

Champion of the Year – Charles Edwards, SRS and Heritage Family of Companies

Charles Edwards and his team embody dedication, innovation, and strategic vision by seamlessly integrating AR solutions to boost productivity, enhance team satisfaction, and drive organizational success. Their tireless pursuit of innovative automation processes ensures top-tier service for their customers, and Charles' advocacy and thought leadership, along with his enthusiasm and inventive approach, have set new standards in the industry.

Partner of the Year, AvidXchange

AvidXchange has demonstrated exceptional collaboration, business impact, and innovation, driving measurable results, maintaining strong communication, and delivering outstanding value to their customers.

Hall of Fame – Kerry Banks and Scott Hess, Cintas

Kerry Banks, Scott Hess, and the team at Cintas have had a long-lasting impact on their business, serving as a role model for their industry and achieving milestones that significantly contribute to their organization's success.

CFO Innovator of the Year – John Harrison, Dobbs Truck Group

John Harrison is a visionary leader who has revolutionized efficiency and effectiveness through technology, generating substantial cost savings and setting a benchmark for financial innovation. His leadership has not only accelerated cash flow but also laid the groundwork for smarter financial planning and a future focused on innovation and automation.

CX Excellence – Scott Campbell, WORLDPAC

Scott Campbell and his team at WORLDPAC have mastered delivering exceptional experiences through AR solutions, resulting in enhanced satisfaction and fewer customer issues. Scott has always been focused on what is best for his company and his customers.

Sustainability Champion – Deana Reynolds, Edges Electrical Group

Deanna Reynolds and her team have achieved substantial environmental savings through digital adoption, reducing waste and their carbon footprint while realizing financial benefits, exemplifying environmental stewardship and financial success. Their commitment to digital adoption has not only led to meaningful waste reduction but has also delivered measurable financial benefits while proving that sustainability and success go hand in hand.

Business Impact Accelerator – Eric Schlobohm, Inspire Medical Systems

Eric Schlobohm and his team have leveraged Unified AR solutions to drive business growth, optimize efficiency, and deliver substantial savings while enhancing customer experience. Eric's exceptional partnership and commitment have been instrumental in driving these achievements. His dedication to enhancing Inspire Medical System's order-to-cash process continues to deliver measurable impact.

Payments Powerhouse – Brian Page, 84 Lumber

Brian Page and the team at 84 Lumber have implemented automated payment processes resulting in reduced Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and an enhanced customer experience by accommodating diverse payment preferences. Brian and team have also collaborated with Billtrust to provide valuable feedback on implementations, enhancements, and upgrades, contributing to product improvements.

Most Innovative Credit Team – Ryan Oaks, Peak Industrial Inc.

Ryan Oaks and his team have revolutionized collections through technology, achieving cost reductions, simplifying processes, and enhancing customer experience with swift decision-making and transparency. Leveraging automation and AI-driven decision-making, Peak Industrial, Inc. has lowered Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and saved hours of manual processing.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

SOURCE Billtrust

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED