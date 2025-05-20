Best Of Spring & Summer 2025 Influencer Choice List Unveiled By The Toy Associationtm & Powered By Clamour

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From road trip-ready games to screen-free boredom busters and toys perfect for backyard adventures, 24 of the season's most buzzworthy toys and games were unveiled today. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, families are now invited to shop toys from the "Best of Spring & Summer 2025 Influencer Choice List," presented by The Toy AssociationTM and powered by Clamour. The annual list was voted on by top-tier toy and family influencers.

"The 'Best of Spring & Summer 2025 Influencer Choice List' is filled with toys and games to fit every age, interest, and the wide range of play experiences that today's families are craving - from open-ended creativity to unplugged fun in the sun," said Kristin Morency Goldman, senior director of strategic communications at The Toy Association. "With kids heading outdoors, on vacation, and into long summer days, these picks deliver the perfect mix of play value and trusted products content creators are loving right now."

Hundreds of leading digital content creators and influencers in the Clamour network were invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands this spring. Influencers were required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than half a million followers. They reviewed product details, photos, and/or physical samples before voting for their favorites.

The Spring & Summer 2025 Influencer Choice List

(Listed alphabetically by product name)



CONNETIX 16 Piece Roads Ramps and Intersections Pack (CONNETIX)

Shimmer 'n Sparkle 3D Crystal Gem Creations (Cra-Z-Art)

Disney Stitch Sticki Rolls Capsules (Sky Castle Toys)

EzyRoller Spinner (EzyRoller LLC)

Hasbro Skip It (Just Play)

How Brave is Mave? (Jojali Ltd.)

ICEE Machine (Fizz Creations Inc.)

Keepy Uppy by Ollyball (Ollyball by VICTURY Sports)

Kollide (Relatable)

Koosh Kornhole (PlayMonster)

Little Tikes Bluey Grannies Car Coupe (MGA Entertainment)

Micro Teenies Disney Stitch 6-pack (Basic Fun!)

My Plush Hess Truck: 2025 Farm Tractor (Hess Toy Truck)

Official Disney Frozen Castle Magnetic Tile Set - 68-Piece (Tytan Toys)

Open Stable "Little Horseshoe" (Schleich)

Playmobil Junior: Adventure Tower with Ice Cream Booth (Playmobil)

Rainbow Reveal Thinking Putty (Crazy Aaron's)

Melissa & Doug Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter (Spin Master)

Shoulderkins (Aurora World, Inc.)

SlideAscope (SimplyFun)

Super Mini Market (Klutz)

Swimways Rainbow Reef (Spin Master)

Wise Block Off-Road Stunt Racer (Auldey Toys of North America) Woof & Co (Sunny Days Entertainment)

"Digital creators have become an essential part of how families find and connect with great products," said Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. "Our list brings together the best of both worlds: the top toy picks from esteemed influencers and reliable brands that parents can trust to bring their kids endless fun all summer long."

For more information about the "Best of Spring and Summer 2025 Influencer Choice List" powered by Clamour, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz . No employees or representatives of Clamour or The Toy Association had any role in determining the selected products.

About The Toy AssociationTM toyassociation / toyfoundation / peopleofplay / thegeniusofplay / playsafe

Founded in 1916, The Toy AssociationTM, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $157.5 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $42 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy FairTM in New York City; hosts marketplace activities in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; supports the inventor and design community through People of PlayTM and its numerous assets and events, including the consumer-facing Chicago Toy & Game Fair; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard. The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy FoundationTM, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 33 million children in need worldwide.

About Clamour

Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since launching in 2016, Clamour has innovated experiential marketing in the toy industry with its annual Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. Clamour Summit influencers have a combined reach of over 7 billion and each year's video content generates more that 500 million earned views. Clamour events regularly host global launches of new product lines and allow brands to form priceless personal relationships with influencers for future collaboration. Past toy sponsors include Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, ZURU, Nintendo, PlayMonster, Moose Toys, YULU, WowWee, MGA Entertainment, Bandai, Goliath Games, Jazwares, JAKKS Pacific, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, Redwood Ventures, and Zing Toys.

SOURCE The Toy Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED