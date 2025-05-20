Siteimprove Appoints Kalvin Brite As Senior Vice President Of Product To Drive Bold New Product Vision

Seasoned product leader joins executive team to accelerate AI-powered innovation and customer-centric strategy

BELLEVUE, Wash. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove , the leading AI-powered SaaS-platform for delivering digital content experiences that are compliant and accessible, today announced the appointment of Kalvin Brite as Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, Brite will lead the company's global product organization, reporting to CEO Nayaki Nayyar . Brite will be instrumental in delivering a bold new product vision – one that places the customer at the heart of our AI innovation and strengthens our leadership position.

Brite brings more than 15 years of product leadership experience from high-growth SaaS companies including Contentful, Twilio, and SendGrid. Most recently, as Vice President of Product at Contentful, he contributed to Contentful's growth beyond $200 million in annual revenue, the acquisition of Ninetailed and the launch of Contentful Studio and AI Actions. Prior to Contentful, Brite led expansion of Twillio's marketing automation platform to over 20,000 customers, and he led product management at SendGrid through its IPO and acquisition by Twilio.

"Kalvin's customer-first approach, deep technical expertise, and track record of product innovation make him the ideal leader to guide Siteimprove's next chapter," said Nayaki Nayyar, CEO of Siteimprove. "Kalvin's strategic thinking, full product lifecycle experience and iterative mindset will help us deliver even more value faster to our customers."

This strategic hire reflects the company's priority on deepening its understanding of customer needs and accelerating the development of solutions that drive impact in the AI era.

"I'm thrilled to join Siteimprove at this pivotal moment," said Brite. "The company has a powerful legacy of helping the world's leading brands deliver accessible and engaging digital experiences. I'm excited to shape the next generation of Siteimprove's AI-platform and empower teams to turn bold ideas into tangible, customer-centered outcomes."

Brite holds both an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Denver, along with product leadership certifications from CPO Accelerator and the Silicon Valley Product Group.

For more information about Siteimprove's leadership team, visit siteimprove/abou .

About Siteimprove:

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove empowers companies to deliver engaging, accessible and compliant digital experiences that not only perform, but matter. Today, clients spanning manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove's AI-powered platform to capture their users' attention, drive engagement, and adhere to the highest accessibility standards. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove represents a single, actionable source of truth for marketing teams of every size and scale, from Series A to the largest global enterprises. Siteimprove is majority owned by Nordic Capital.

About Nordic Capital:

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Services & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested c. EUR 26 billion in close to 150 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution II with EUR 2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Siteimprove

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED