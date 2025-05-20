Healthwell Foundation To Exhibit At Leading Oncology Meeting

Foundation Showcases Robust Oncology Fund Portfolio to Assist Patients in Need

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2025 ASCO® Annual Meeting to be held in Chicago, Illinois, May 30 – June 3, 2025.

During the meeting, the HealthWell Foundation will exhibit from May 31 – June 2, 2025, in booth #32146 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. HealthWell will showcase its robust portfolio of oncology funds designed to assist patients with out-of-pocket costs for critical, often lifesaving, medications and treatments they may otherwise forgo due to cost.

Since 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has provided financial assistance to over 1.1 million patients to help cover medication copayments, insurance premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket costs for essential treatments. As part of the more than 1 million patients assisted, the Foundation has helped over 399,000 oncology patients with over $2.4 million in financial support through more than 595,000 grants.

If you will be attending the meeting, please visit booth #32146 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist patients in need.

Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, President & CEO, HealthWell Foundation, commented, "Since our inception, our commitment to identifying and implementing programs to assist the oncology community is unwavering. A cancer diagnosis is not only devastating, but can also be financially overwhelming for many patients, preventing them from accessing and adhering to life-changing, possibly lifesaving, treatments. Our goal is to ease the financial burden for oncology patients and their caregivers so they can focus on getting the treatment they need without the worry and anxiety of how to pay for it. As you build your itinerary, I hope you will visit our booth to talk with members of the team to learn how we can work together to assist more oncology patients in need."

To learn more about the 2025 ASCO® Annual Meeting, visit: . To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation .

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 1.1 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4.8 billion in financial support through more than 1.8 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 24th on the 2024 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation .

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED